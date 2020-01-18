SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Barclays

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.24. The company had a trading volume of 951,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $93.91.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $248.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 942.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 62.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,652,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,128 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 156.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,082,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,525,000 after purchasing an additional 660,122 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $19,906,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

