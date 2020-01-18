Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGH. ValuEngine lowered Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an in-line rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

SGH stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.83. The company had a trading volume of 174,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,375. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. Smart Global has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $816.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,267,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 129,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

