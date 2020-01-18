SmartMesh (SMT) Market Cap Hits $4.62 Million

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One SmartMesh token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and HitBTC. Over the last week, SmartMesh has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a market cap of $4.62 million and $18,809.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.67 or 0.05793869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00033563 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00128047 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001197 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

