Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.94 Million

Analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post $11.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.08 million and the lowest is $11.80 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $7.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $42.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.80 million to $43.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.21 million, with estimates ranging from $51.80 million to $54.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 194,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,187,000. 16.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMSI stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $4.75. 461,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,986. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $192.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

