Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,690 at Royal Bank of Canada

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

SMIN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,835 ($24.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America raised Smiths Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,781.25 ($23.43).

Shares of LON SMIN traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,733 ($22.80). 1,020,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,681.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,623.84. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,330 ($17.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,739.50 ($22.88).

In related news, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 11,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.81), for a total transaction of £191,764.28 ($252,255.04). Also, insider George Buckley acquired 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) per share, with a total value of £12,504.80 ($16,449.36).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

