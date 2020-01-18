Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

UBS Group upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Snap from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 46,284,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,647,783. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Snap has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 698,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $10,022,412.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,977,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,251,255.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 132,700 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $2,393,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,562,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,623,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,039,944 shares of company stock valued at $45,985,230.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap by 60.3% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap by 7,446.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit