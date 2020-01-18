Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Snap from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 46,284,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,647,783. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Snap has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 698,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $10,022,412.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,977,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,251,255.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 132,700 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $2,393,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,562,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,623,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,039,944 shares of company stock valued at $45,985,230.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap by 60.3% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap by 7,446.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.