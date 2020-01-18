SolarCoin Achieves Market Cap of $984,946.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Bittrex. SolarCoin has a market cap of $984,946.00 and $235.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00682867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008048 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,904,353 coins and its circulating supply is 57,309,500 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

