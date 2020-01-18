Somerset Trust Co Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 750.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.26. 6,481,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $141.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

