Somerset Trust Co Invests $74,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,070,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,387,457. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Zaslav sold 77,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $527,124.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,246 shares in the company, valued at $984,767.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.61.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

