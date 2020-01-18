Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact BP (LON:BP) Share Price

News articles about BP (LON:BP) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a coverage optimism score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted BP’s ranking:

Shares of BP stock traded down GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 496.40 ($6.53). The company had a trading volume of 39,732,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 482.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 504.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 1.32%.

BP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BP from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 605 ($7.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 615.63 ($8.10).

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £306.15 ($402.72). Insiders bought 193 shares of company stock valued at $94,662 over the last 90 days.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

