Sonora Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sonora Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,346,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,718,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,812.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,011,968.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,968.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

