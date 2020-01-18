Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,687 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SONA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 268.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 44.4% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 137,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 42,211 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 49.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico purchased 10,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,535 shares of company stock valued at $158,057. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SONA opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $382.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Research analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONA. ValuEngine cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

