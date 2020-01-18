S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.79. 1,882,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,478. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.73. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $185.08 and a 12-month high of $299.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

