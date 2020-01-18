SpankChain (SPANK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $251.00

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. SpankChain has a market capitalization of $977,567.00 and approximately $251.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpankChain token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Ethfinex, BitForex and IDEX. In the last week, SpankChain has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpankChain Profile

SpankChain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpankChain’s official website is spankchain.com . SpankChain’s official message board is medium.com/@spankchain . SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpankChain

SpankChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Radar Relay, Cryptopia and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpankChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpankChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpankChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

