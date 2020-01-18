Sparkpoint (SRK) 1-Day Volume Hits $29,053.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Sparkpoint has a total market cap of $118,125.00 and approximately $29,053.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. During the last week, Sparkpoint has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $261.20 or 0.02918501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00203183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00136110 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Sparkpoint Token Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,375,240,671 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

