SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.05% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $49.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.14 and a one year high of $49.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.