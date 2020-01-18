SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,627,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,055,000 after acquiring an additional 792,373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 801.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,234 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 465,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 327,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $66.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2311 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

