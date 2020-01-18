Spectrecoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.48 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $2,544.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00022388 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009259 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.10 or 0.02634468 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000502 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bisq, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

