Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.15.
SPPI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.
In other news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $56,818.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.24. 2,222,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.43.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.
