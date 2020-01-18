Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.15.

SPPI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

In other news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $56,818.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.24. 2,222,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.43.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

