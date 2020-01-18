Spiking Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Spiking has a market capitalization of $929,665.00 and $1.16 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spiking has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including COSS and Kryptono.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00035747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.78 or 0.05683364 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00026483 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00034070 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00128642 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

