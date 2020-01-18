Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) PT Raised to GBX 180 at Goldman Sachs Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its price objective upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Spirent Communications to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Investec lowered Spirent Communications to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 205.63 ($2.70).

SPT opened at GBX 227 ($2.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 227.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 196.47. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 253.50 ($3.33).

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

