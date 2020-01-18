Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPMYY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Spirent Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Spirent Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.15. 469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

