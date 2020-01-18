SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Price Hits $0.0000

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. SRCOIN has a total market capitalization of $85,686.00 and $1.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SRCOIN alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.29 or 0.02771011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00198578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00132690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN launched on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN . SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SRCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SRCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.