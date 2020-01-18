Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Decreased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,809,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.16. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

