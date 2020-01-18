State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,702 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.13% of State Street worth $36,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in State Street by 24.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after buying an additional 2,323,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 21,541.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,029,000 after buying an additional 2,077,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in State Street by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after buying an additional 1,975,332 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in State Street by 63.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after buying an additional 1,661,988 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 868.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,397,000 after buying an additional 1,111,954 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STT opened at $82.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.56. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 17,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,287,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

