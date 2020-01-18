Stealth (XST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,862.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Stealth has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $4,862.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004109 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00025770 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001078 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00046011 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,492,021 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

