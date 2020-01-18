STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.23. STR shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

STR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STRI)

STR Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a plastic and industrial materials research and development company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures encapsulants that protect the embedded semiconductor circuits of solar panels for sale to solar module manufacturers.

