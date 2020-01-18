Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $561,068.00

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $561,068.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Gate.io, Ethfinex and Coinone.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.42 or 0.03040361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00199606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00129343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, Ethfinex, BitForex, Binance, IDEX, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Coinone, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.