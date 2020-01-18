StrongHands Masternode Price Up 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (SHMN)

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, StrongHands Masternode has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. StrongHands Masternode has a market capitalization of $113,478.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands Masternode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00081157 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000921 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 505.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About StrongHands Masternode

StrongHands Masternode is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 1,795,670 coins. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial . StrongHands Masternode’s official website is www.stronghands.info/masternodes

Buying and Selling StrongHands Masternode

StrongHands Masternode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands Masternode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands Masternode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

