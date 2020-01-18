Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.10 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will report $8.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $6.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $30.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.85 billion to $31.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.95 billion to $35.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Suncor Energy.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC set a $53.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,166. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 63.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,009,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,402,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616,590 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 69.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,155,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142,227 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 205.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,910 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 330.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,664,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $78,789,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suncor Energy (SU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.