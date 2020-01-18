SunTrust Banks Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $190.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPLK. First Analysis cut shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.06.

SPLK stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.96. 1,630,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,109. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $161.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. Splunk’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $68,592.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,759 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,257. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,801 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

