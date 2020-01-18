SureRemit Trading Down 43.2% This Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 64% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $450,462.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.35 or 0.02778974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00200183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00131684 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SureRemit Token Profile

SureRemit launched on January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

Buying and Selling SureRemit

SureRemit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

