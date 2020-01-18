SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Erika H. James Sells 35,000 Shares

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Erika H. James sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SVMK opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SVMK Inc has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. Equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SVMK by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVMK during the first quarter worth about $189,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SVMK during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in SVMK during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVMK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on shares of SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

