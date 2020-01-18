SwftCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.09 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00035578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.52 or 0.05684163 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00026536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00128571 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001182 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

