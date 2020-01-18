Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 125 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 125 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SREN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a CHF 112.80 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 99 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 109 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 109.70.

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

See Also: Put Option

Analyst Recommendations for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit