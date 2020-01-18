Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 125 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 125 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SREN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a CHF 112.80 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 99 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 109 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 109.70.

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

