Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SYNH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.
Shares of SYNH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 344,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,116. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $64.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $147,000.
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
