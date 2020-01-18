Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SYNH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Shares of SYNH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 344,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,116. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $64.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $147,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

