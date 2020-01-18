Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.89.

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $8.51. 630,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $360.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn purchased 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110,929 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,728 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 656,735 shares during the period.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

