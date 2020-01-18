Syscoin Price Hits $0.0230 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Binance and Sistemkoin. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $13.24 million and $358,741.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00675117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00024769 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 575,671,154 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, YoBit, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

