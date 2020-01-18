T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

TMUS stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,465,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.08.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.