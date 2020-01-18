Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Target (NYSE:TGT) updated its fourth quarter 2019
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.54-1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. Target also updated its FY 2019
Pre-Market guidance to 6.25-6.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Target from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.86. Target has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Earnings History and Estimates for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit