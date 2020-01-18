Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.54-1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. Target also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 6.25-6.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Target from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.86. Target has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

