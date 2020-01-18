Target’s (TGT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGT. Buckingham Research restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.19.

TGT stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,298,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,670. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.86. Target has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 107,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

