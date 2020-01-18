TCASH (TCASH) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, TCASH has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. TCASH has a market cap of $468,432.00 and $952,504.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00039928 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005028 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000603 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TCASH Token Profile

TCASH (CRYPTO:TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer . TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html

Buying and Selling TCASH

TCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

