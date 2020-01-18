TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Receives Buy Rating from Argus

Argus reiterated their buy rating on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TEGNA to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.56.

TGNA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,640,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,833. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Standard General L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter worth $134,378,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4,704.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,901 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 308.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 953,829 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,630,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,666 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

