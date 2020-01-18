TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.54

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 11415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TLTZY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

