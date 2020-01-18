Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

TENB stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 533,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.79 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,274,000.00. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $58,994.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,742 shares in the company, valued at $39,944,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,073 shares of company stock worth $2,788,440. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tenable by 1,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tenable by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 39,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

