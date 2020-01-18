Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne by 106.2% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 17,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Teradyne by 16,411.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 311,810 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.4% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 184,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TER traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.29. 1,292,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $70.82.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In other news, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,591,263.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,209.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,234 shares of company stock worth $2,922,166. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

