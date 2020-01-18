Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $907.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report $907.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $948.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $820.60 million. Terex posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

NYSE TEX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 328,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,485. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. Terex has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -933.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Terex news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $285,200.00. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $734,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,904.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,077 and sold 50,051 shares valued at $1,428,301. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Terex by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Terex by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

