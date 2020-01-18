Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.32, 2,373 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 129,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period.

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

