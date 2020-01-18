Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $69.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THO. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Robert W. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Thor Industries by 122.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 136.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries stock opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $83.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

