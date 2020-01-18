THORChain Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. One THORChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, THORChain has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and $674,755.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.57 or 0.02806771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00201026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00131225 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,191,365 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

